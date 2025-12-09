The Brief Police say a man was shot and killed late Monday at The Ebony Inn in Fairmount Heights. Workers hid in a freezer as officers entered cautiously, later finding the victim dead in the hallway. Authorities reported no other injuries and confirmed there is no active lookout or community threat.



A man was shot and killed late Monday night at a nightclub in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says police responded to The Ebony Inn in Fairmount Heights after receiving a call at 11:54 p.m. reporting a fight inside the club that quickly escalated to gunfire.

Workers told investigators they had locked themselves inside a freezer to stay safe.

Because it was unclear whether the shooter, or shooters, remained inside, officers and emergency crews were instructed to use extreme caution when entering the building.

Once inside, they found a victim lying in the hallway. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Alnwick said public information officers would not confirm if anyone was in custody but would say that there is no active lookout and no threat to the community.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Man shot, killed at Prince George’s County nightclub