Security guard charged with murder after deadly Prince George's County McDonald's shooting

Authorities have arrested a security guard accused of fatally shooting a man at a McDonald's in Prince George's County.

The incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday at the restaurant in the 2300 block of University Boulevard.

Security guard charged in Hyattsville McDonald's shooting

What we know:

Investigators say 54-year-old Murwanashyaka Francois of Gaithersburg, a security guard for the business, shot 45-year-old Ricardo Clemons Jr. during an altercation. Officers found Clemons Jr. at the scene with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Francois has been charged with second-degree murder and related offenses. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Prince George's County Police Department detectives at 301-516-2512.

