Secret Service confirms ‘person detained’ near Vice President’s residence in DC

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed on Wednesday that it had "detained" a person near the Vice President’s mansion in D.C.

They declined to say what the person had done to prompt the response from law enforcement near Number One Observatory Circle, nor did they say whether the person would face criminal charges.

According to the Secret Service, they picked up the person in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

They told FOX 5 that D.C. police could provide additional details.