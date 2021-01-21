US Secret Service makes 3 arrests in DC on Inauguration Day

U.S. Secret Service officials say they arrested three people in Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day.

The first two arrests for unregistered ammunition were made Wednesday morning around the time then President Donald Trump was making his final departure from the White House.

Authorities say the first of the arrests was made at 7:31 a.m. near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, just blocks from the White House. The second arrest was made near 12th Street and Independence Avenue, near the National Mall.

The third arrest was made in Northeast, D.C. near 19th Street and H Street for possession of a BB gun.

Heightened security measures had been put into place ahead of the inauguration and remain in place Thursday.