Prince George's County police officer suspended after assault arrest in Laurel

A Prince George’s County police officer has been suspended after he was arrested for assault.

PGPD says Corporal Robert Harvin III is charged with second-degree assault stemming from a domestic incident. He was arrested by officers with the Laurel Police Department shortly after midnight on May 14 while off-duty.

Harvin joined Prince George’s County police in 2016 and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He has been suspended with pay.

PGPD says any additional requests for information should be directed to the Laurel Police Department.



