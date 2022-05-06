Secret Service arrests 1 after crash in Northwest DC: officials

Secret Service officers say they have taken the driver of a vehicle they say was fleeing law enforcement into custody after a crash early Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 Secret Service officers encountered the crash around 1:55 a.m. near 12th and Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C.

Authorities say the driver of the striking vehicle was fleeing law enforcement and crashed into a second vehicle.

Two people have been reported injured at this time. The investigation is continuing.