Second suspect charged in 2023 double homicide, DC police say

A second arrest has been made in a deadly triple shooting that left a teen and a man dead in Southeast D.C. in 2023.

Police say a 17-year-old was taken into custody on Friday, June 21 and charged with second-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dana Faulkner.

Faulkner was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 7 in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

Police responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Faulkner and another man with gunshot wounds. Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, officers responded to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person.

There, police found 15-year-old Abdul Fuller with critical gunshot wound injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died two days later on March 9, 2023.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that the victim was injured in the Bruce Place shooting.

On Dec. 21, 2023, a 19-year-old D.C. man was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

Detectives continued to investigate and determined that the 17-year-old was connected to the shooting. He was discovered in Jacksonville, Florida and was extradited to D.C. He arrived at MPD’s Juvenile Processing Center Friday and was served with a warrant.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction.