Teen dies in hospital after triple shooting in Southeast

A 15-year-old who was one of three people shot Tuesday night in Southeast has succumbed to his injuries and died.

The deceased teen has been identified by police as Abdul Fuller.

Another victim, 23-year-old Dana Faulkner, was pronounced dead at the scene the night of the shooting.

Police said the incident occurred on the 2100 block of Bruce Place, near the Skyland neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m. police said they received a call reporting the shooting and when officers responded to the area, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fuller, according to an MPD spokesperson, was transported to a local hospital conscious and breathing. A third victim was found a short time later and was also hospitalized.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or who may be responsible. They're offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the deaths.

