Second suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Prince George's County car meetup

A second suspect has been arrested for a fatal shooting at a car meetup in Prince George’s County that left one man dead and another injured.

Police say 21-year-old Caimon Harrell has been charged alongside 22-year-old Raheem Adams for the death of John Phipps.

Around 1:45 a.m. on May 19, 26-year-old Phipps was found shot to death inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping center on Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County.

A second man was also shot in the incident, which investigators say was motivated after Adams got upset with another driver who had reportedly put his car too close to Adams’.

According to court documents, shortly after this, Adams decided to fire shots in the direction of that vehicle but instead of hitting the vehicle police say he was aiming for, he struck Phipps, who was behind the intended target.

Police have not released details on Harrell’s role in the shooting but he has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree attempted murder and related charges.

Harrell was taken into custody at his home Thursday morning. He is being held at the Prince William County jail pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Adams was arrested at his home in Stafford County last week. He was also charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree attempted murder and other related charges.