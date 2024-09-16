Second assassination attempt on Trump prompts calls for more security

The Brief Former President Donald Trump is safe after another apparent assassination attempt, this time while playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Joe Biden told reporters Monday that the Secret Service "needs more help."



Former President Donald Trump was the subject of "an apparent assassination attempt" at his golf course on Sunday, according to the FBI. The second assassination attempt against the former president and current presidential candidate has prompted concerns for additional measures to be taken.

What we know about the assassination attempt

A man with an AK-style rifle allegedly pushed the firearm's muzzle through a fence Trump's West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course around 2 p.m. local time while the former president was golfing, according to Florida officials who spoke at a press conference later that afternoon.

A U.S. Secret Service agent who was securing the holes ahead of where Trump was golfing opened fire after seeing the alleged security breach.

The suspect ran off and drove away, but was later apprehended in the next county.

What people are saying about Trump's security

President Joe Biden told the press on Monday that the Secret Service "needs more help" following the incident.

National security analyst Armen Kurdian told FOX 5 DC that Trump "needs to get more protection."

"Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, one of them is going to be the next president of the United States. So for all intents and purposes, they should be treated as if they were the president of the United States," said Kurdian. "We can't keep having this happen anymore."

So what would more protection and security look like? Kurdian says "more bodies."

"When you aren't exactly sure about the threat and have these lone actors who don't necessarily have the social media presence in the sense of, you know, there's no chatter. These guys maybe just woke up in the morning, says, hey, I'm going to go check this guy out. You don't have any foreknowledge of this happening," said Kurdian. "The only way to really prevent that is from having a greater presence on deck."

What's next?

Authorities are planning to give an update on their investigation Monday afternoon.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says it is hosting officials with the Secret Service and FBI for an update at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

Representatives from both federal agencies, along with Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, are expected to meet with members of the media at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in West Palm Beach.