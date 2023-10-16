Search for suspect underway after man seriously injured in Northeast DC shooting: police

D.C. police are investigating a shooting in Northeast that left a man seriously injured.

Officers responded to the Safeway in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, NE, at 1:38 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was reported to be conscious and breathing and was transported to an area hospital.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is described as a Black male, 20–25 years old with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans with a gun tucked in the waistband.

He was last seen traveling across the parking lot toward the CVS. Police say not to engage the suspect and call 911 with any information.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.