Man arrested in October shooting that left former DC Council staffer dead

A man has been arrested in an October shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old who formerly worked for a D.C. councilmember.

Police say 28-year-old Deandre Miles turned himself in Wednesday for the murder of Davon Fuller.

Fuller was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Davon Fuller

Fuller was reportedly conscious and breathing when DC Fire and EMS arrived to take him to an area hospital but he was later pronounced dead.

He had previously worked as a constituent services coordinator in Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau's office in 2018 and 2019.

Nadeau's office released a statement shortly after the news came out, saying in part, "Davon grew up in Ward 1, was well-loved in our community, and worked incredibly hard in our office. He was a proud and caring father of two young children. His murder is a tragic loss and I sincerely hope there is justice for him."

Miles has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. No additional details have been released at this time.