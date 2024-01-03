Search for remains continues after Prince George's County man charged in murder of missing friend

A Fort Washington, Maryland family is hoping their loved one’s remains can be found so they can finally lay 20-year-old Damien Myers to rest and start the healing process.

Myers hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly nine months. He was first reported missing back in April, after going out with a friend and never returning.

Court documents say police found no hospital records or credit card activity since. The friend’s vehicle disappeared right after. However, police found that car shortly after and used the evidence inside to charge 23-year-old Parrish Goode with murder.

"A daily living nightmare. A daily living nightmare. You know, every parent’s worst nightmare. But I finally learned the difference between empathy and sympathy," said Richard Myers Jr., who described his son as a regular 20-year-old. We’re told Damien had just had a birthday, loved football, and had a job interview lined-up for the next week.

"Even though there was – you know there was an arrest made, that’s a start. I mean but until we find his remains, you know the closure, is still going to be open," he told FOX 5, adding that he hopes the public can help but knows it’s going to be difficult.

Prince George’s County police say on April 14, 23-year-old Parrish Goode drove Damien Myers over to the Waldorf Silver Diner from their Fort Washington neighborhood, to drop off a phone charger to a mutual friend who works at the diner.

Goode admitted there was some kind of altercation on the way back, according to court documents.

Police believe Goode went to get rid of the evidence but ended up abandoning his blue Nissan Maxima after it became disabled. The Maxima was found and processed shortly after.

Court documents say police discovered blood in the passenger seat, a sweatshirt with a revolver in the pocket and two bullets. Investigators say the DNA connected to 20-year-old Damien Myers.

Prince George’s County’s Lt. Shane Goudreau tells FOX 5 they’ve already searched around 300 acres of land in the Fort Washington area, with plans to revisit some areas. They’ve also searched shorelines and received help from partners in Montgomery County.

Asked what people should look out for, the lieutenant said to call in anything that looks to be bones, even if it turns out to be animal bones. They’re also searching for personal items.

"If anybody finds cell phones, clothing you know in the Fort Washington Area that is, you know, sticks out to them, just call us and we’ll come out there. We just ask that you don’t touch it, don’t’ pick it up and you know, treat it as a crime scene so we can come out and check it out," said Lt. Goudreau.

Prince George’s County Police are especially focused around the 2300 block of Rosecroft Boulevard in Fort Washington. That’s where police say Goode’s broken-down Nissan was found. They’re also searching around 3210 Tucker Road. That’s where court documents say Myers’ cell phone last pinged a nearby tower.

It’s still not known why. Police say there’s been no motive given.

Goode was arrested on a warrant last week and is facing first and second-degree murder, among other charges. Police say he’s being held without bond, due back in court on Jan. 26.

The family says Goode’s younger brother is actually Myers’ best friend, making this that much harder. Richard Myers Jr. told FOX 5 he is still in close contact with that younger brother, who he described as also "like a son."

Myers Jr. tells FOX 5 they’re all trying to mourn and heal together.

Prince George’s County Police included their press release:

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the "P3 Tips" mobile app (search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0022251.