Search for new LCPS superintendent ramps up

The Loudoun County School Board is ramping up its search for the next superintendent.

Next week, the recruiting firm leading the hiring process will be hosting meetings for students, staff, and families to give input on the qualities they want the person tasked with leading Loudoun County Public Schools to have.

GR Recruiting will then use the feedback to help select a candidate.

The board says they hope people will take part in this in-person opportunity, but it is also reminding those who are interested that they can also take a survey to give their input.

The meetings will be held Tuesday, March 14 – Thursday, March 16 at three different high schools across the county and at the Administration Building in Ashburn.

These meetings, the board says, will focus solely on the search for a new superintendent.

LCPS fired the previous superintendent, Dr. Scott Ziegler, in December 2022 after a scathing report revealing how the school system handled two sex assaults last year was released by a grand jury.

During an emergency meeting held days after Ziegler's firing, the school board selected Dr. Daniel Smith as the interim superintendent.

The school board hopes to find a permanent superintendent for LCPS by spring 2023.

Families are invited to meet with the GR Recruiting consultant at one of the sessions below: