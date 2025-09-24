The Brief Man hospitalized after scooter accident at the Tidal Basin. Incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two bystanders helped and were not injured.



A man was pulled from the water at the Tidal Basin Wednesday morning after a scooter accident sent him over the edge.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., according to officials. The man was rescued and taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Two bystanders who jumped in to help were not hurt. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Scooter accident sends man into water at Tidal Basin (DC Fire and EMS Department)