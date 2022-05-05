School staffer assaulted by students at Charles County high school: police

A staff member at a Charles County high school was assaulted by two students who were trying to force their way into an office to attack a classmate, police say.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on May 3 at North Point High School in Waldorf.

According to police, an argument broke out between the two students and their classmate. The classmate was taken to an administrator’s office and the two students followed trying to force their way inside.

Police say the students assaulted a school staff member who intervened. A school resource officer removed the students from the office. Both were charged with assault and disruption of school activities and were released to their parents.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.