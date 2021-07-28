School Mask Mandates: What you need to know in DC, Maryland and Virginia

With the Delta variant becoming a more serious threat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on wearing masks, prompting many school districts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to revise mask policies.

The agency is now recommending that some fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they live in areas with significant or high spread.

As the school year approaches for many students, here’s what you need to know about local district guidelines.

DC SCHOOL MASK MANDATES:

D.C. Public Schools will continue to mandate face masks for all students and staff when campuses reopen for in-person learning in August, Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said Thursday.

Students and staff will complete a daily "Ask, Ask, Look" screening, but temperatures will not be taken upon arrival at school, according to DCPS.

MARYLAND SCHOOL MASK MANDATES:

Charles County Public Schools will require masks on school buses but not in school buildings.

The Frederick County Public School System said it will be following the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidance when the new academic year begins on August 18. Initially, Brandon Oland, the Communications Manager for FCPS, said there will be no mask requirements in school buildings. However, on Wednesday, the district announced that it had changed course and would require masks for students and staff this year.

Montgomery County Public Schools will require masks for students and staff inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status, officials said Tuesday.

Prince George’s County will require masks for students, teachers and staff inside school buildings, officials said Monday. Schools CEO Monica Goldson said the vaccination rate among eligible students is still too low, at 50 percent.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL MASK MANDATES:

Fairfax County Public Schools will require masks for everyone inside schools whenever students are present, regardless of vaccination status.

"Masks will be worn at all times by both staff and students indoors and on school buses, but are not required when eating or when outside during recess, PE, or other activities," FCPS announced. "Universal masking is a critical factor in ensuring all students can return to our buildings, especially when social distancing is not possible and not all our students are eligible yet for vaccinations."

Those who are fully vaccinated can choose to go maskless indoors when no students are present, or when they are in FCPS offices that are not inside schools. Masks will not be required outdoors.

Spotsylvania County strongly urges students in all grades to wear masks this fall. Parents, however, can submit opt-out forms if they prefer for their child to not wear a mask.

No decisions have been announced yet in Alexandria, or Arlington, Loudoun or Prince William counties.

This list will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

