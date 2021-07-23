DC Public Schools requiring face mask, covering for all students, staff

DC Public Schools are requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear a face mask or covering for the 2021-22 school year in addition to implementing other health and safety measures.

Students and staff will complete a daily "Ask, Ask, Look" screening, but temperatures will not be taken upon arrival at school, according to DCPS.

Schools will report positive cases with a school community if a person has been in the building during their infectious period, along with a quarantine protocol. ​Additional information about asymptomatic testing will be shared over the summer.

"DCPS has been recognized as a national leader for the robust health and safety measures that allowed us to reopen all buildings this past winter," the DCPS website states. "We continue to lean on the expertise of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and DC Health for guidance on COVID-19 school operations."

DCPS also says they highly encourage all students age 12 and older and all staff to get vaccinated as an additional layer of protection.

DC Public Schools will fully reopen with in-person learning for all students, every day in the fall for the 2021-2022 school year. The first day of school for students is August 30.