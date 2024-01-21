School delays: DC, Maryland & Virginia delays for Monday, January 22

A few school systems in the Washington, D.C. region have announced delayed opening times for Monday, January 22 with another blast of frigid air moving through the area.

Early morning wind chills on Monday will be in the single digits and below zero. High temperatures for the day will reach the upper 30s with light winds from the southwest from 5 to 10 mph.

Frederick County Public Schools and Stafford County Public Schools in Virginia announced that they will operate on a two-hour delay as there is some concern that refreezing could create slick road conditions for the morning commute.