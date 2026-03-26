School community reacts after report outlines failures in MCPS shooting response

The Brief Report cites major communication and supervision failures in the Wootton shooting response. Suspect moved through the school unchecked before the attack. MCPS plans upgrades to supervision, communication tools and reunification procedures.



A new 50‑page report details significant failures by Montgomery County Public Schools in the response to last month’s shooting at Wootton High School.

What we know:

The report notes several positives, including appropriate medical supplies on campus, a rapid response from emergency crews and the quick identification of the student suspect.

But it also highlights major communication and supervision lapses before and after the shooting.

READ MORE: Parents raise new concerns over MCPS boundary 'Option H' proposal

Dig deeper:

According to the findings, Alnwick says the 16‑year‑old suspect interacted with the victim inside the school for nearly 25 minutes before the attack. The report says the student exited and re‑entered the building multiple times and even walked through the main office before the shooting.

When the shooting occurred, confusion over the first radio call delayed staff action.

Officials initially issued a hold instead of a lockdown, which came three minutes later, after a gunshot wound was confirmed.

The report also found problems with the parent‑student reunification process. Some students did not return home until after 9:30 p.m.

What's next:

MCPS outlined several actions it plans to take, including increasing student supervision, upgrading radios and monitoring tools, expanding emergency response training and improving reunification procedures.

Some parents told FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick that recent changes to lunch and advisory periods have become too restrictive.

The victim survived the shooting. The 16‑year‑old suspect has been charged as an adult.

RELATED: 16-year-old charged after shooting classmate at Wootton High School: police