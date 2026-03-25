Parents raise new concerns over MCPS boundary 'Option H' proposal

The Brief Parents say the "Modified Option H" plan would place three Title I elementary schools under one middle school. Families fear the change could jeopardize Brown Station’s Spanish immersion program and reduce diversity. Some parents say they feel blindsided by late changes and are urging the board to reconsider.



Montgomery County Public Schools is set to vote Thursday on a major school boundary proposal with many parents already voicing opposition to the "Option H" plan that would move Wootton High School. However, there's another set of parents raising a different concern within the "Modified Option H" proposal, that they claim could create a segregated environment.

What we know:

The parents raising these concerns are connected to Brown Station Elementary School in Gaithersburg. It's a Title I school, meaning the school receives federal funding due to a higher concentration of lower income students. That doesn't mean it's a poor performing school — just that it has greater need.

The stakeholders who reached out to FOX 5 say the MCPS superintendent's "Modified Option H" would reassign Brown Station from the Quince Orchard High School cluster to Northwest, and in turn, place three Title I elementary schools under one middle school: Roberto Clemente Middle School. Roberto Clemente already has two Title I schools, according to MCPS data. This is where the segregation concerns come in.

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They also raised concerns of Brown Station losing their elite Spanish immersion program and are concerned the change could leave Quince Orchard less diverse. According to MCPS data, Quince Orchard HS could see about an 8% decrease in FARMS students — or students eligible to receive low-cost or free meals. That percentage would go up at Northwest HS by about 7%.

Megan Manning tells FOX 5 she has a toddler with another child on the way and is a future Brown Station parent. She claims she is also speaking on behalf of several other parents who are afraid to come forward due to the current political climate.

"Removing us reduces the diversity from several schools and hyper concentrates a high need environment in other schools and you have the chance to fix it. You have the chance to right this historical wrong," Manning told FOX 5 in a Zoom interview, sitting beside a woman who told FOX 5 she is both a former parent and a former long-time teacher at the school.

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Noting possible changes to the school make-up and how that could impact learning, Demetria Simaniras told FOX 5 that while good intentioned, sometimes, "when ideas are implemented on paper, they don't always look the same in a classroom."

Asking other officials, sources tell FOX 5 the "segregation" language is a little too strong but do understand the concern that the proposed change could increase the need at Roberto Clemente Middle School, when the overall goal is to create an equitable learning environment for all.

FOX 5 spoke with a number of parents outside Brown Station Elementary over the past two days who knew nothing of the boundary study plans impacting their school. One parent quickly remarked, "That's too far," when hearing of the proposed middle school change.

What they're saying:

In a full response to our various questions to the school district, Spokesperson Liliana López wrote:

The superintendent’s recommendations for boundary adjustments, including Modified Option H, are the result of a comprehensive analysis guided by four primary factors: student demographics, geography and proximity, facility utilization and stability of school assignments. These recommendations were also informed by community feedback.

While we strive for a perfect balance, the complexity of school boundaries, it is not always possible to align every recommendation with every factor simultaneously.

The current recommendation was selected after evaluating multiple scenarios. We believe the superintendent’s recommended Modified Option H represents the most effective balance of our guiding factors while ensuring the long-term stability and utilization of our facilities.

In reviewing the presentation that the Brown Station ES families shared with you, we would like to provide these clarifications:

Regarding the concerns on Slide 10 of the presentation: Our recommendation does not include split articulation for Brown Station Elementary School. Under this plan, students would follow a straight articulation path to Clemente Middle School and then to Northwest High School, keeping the student cohort together throughout their secondary education.

Regarding the assumptions noted on Slide 8: No decisions or changes regarding Spanish immersion programs have been finalized or shared at this time. Bus routes have not been finalized. Any assumptions regarding increased travel times are premature.

In response to questions regarding Free and Reduced-price Meals (FARMS) rates:

When evaluating the Free and Reduced-price Meals (FARMS) rates, it is important to look beyond a simple comparison between Northwest and Quince Orchard High Schools.

From a systemic context: The increase in the FARMS percentage at Northwest High School mirrors a general increase seen across most schools throughout the entire system.

From a geographic perspective: If geography were the sole determining factor, the closest school for Brown Station ES students would be Gaithersburg High School, which currently has a higher FARMS rate than the proposed assignment.

FOX 5 also reached out to MCPS Board of Education members Natalie Zimmerman and Rita Montoya regarding allegations from the Brown Station stakeholders that parents reached out and had their concerns downplayed or were essentially told it was too late.

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A response from MCPS Spokesperson, Edith M. Lozada Salgado, reads:

The Board of Education is an independent, deliberative body. Our primary role is to serve as the fiscal steward for the school system, with a fundamental responsibility to make the best possible decisions for the long-term health of the entire district. As we balance these fiscal duties with the educational needs of our students, it is important to clarify that no final decision has been made regarding the Superintendent’s recommendations; a formal vote is scheduled for this Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The Board’s evaluation process is thorough, data-driven, and transparent. Board members have been proactive in engaging with various communities, including Brown Station, to ensure that public feedback is a central pillar of our ongoing review. To that end, our office has processed thousands of individual emails, letters, and phone calls, while Board members have conducted numerous targeted sessions with community leaders, students, staff, and families to gain essential field-level perspectives.

In a district of our size, the Board’s goal is to remain fiscally responsible by optimizing school capacity to address regional overcrowding while upholding a steadfast commitment to educational equity. Thursday’s vote is about establishing a sustainable, data-driven roadmap that provides the best possible opportunities for every student in our county.

Details on the MCPS Superintendent's latest Boundary Study recommendations can be found online.