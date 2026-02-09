Student in custody after shooting classmate at Wootton High School: police

The Brief A student at Wootton High School was shot by a classmate Monday afternoon. The incident happened inside of the school, officials say. The suspect was taken into custody and the victim remains in stable condition.



Thomas S. Wootton High School is on lockdown Monday afternoon after a student was shot, police have confirmed.

What we know:

MCPD was dispatched to the school at 2:15 p.m. on Monday after reports of shots fired inside the school.

Police say one student was shot, and is in stable condition.

The suspect, also a student, was arrested a short time later near the school. Officials say they say there is no further threat to public safety.

Agents with the Baltimore ATF are responding to assist.

All roads to the school have been closed. The reunification site has been confirmed as Robert Frost Middle School.

All students who ride a bus will take their regular routes home. Parents of bus riders are asked not to come to the school.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the victim or the suspect. It may not come, as both are reportedly minors.

The motive in the shooting also is not yet clear.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.