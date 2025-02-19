DC snow forecast: Chance for on-and-off snow showers amid bitter cold temperatures

The Brief Bitter cold temperatures in the D.C. region will likely stay below freezing, with high temperatures around 30 degrees. Chance for on-and-off snow showers on Wednesday, but most of the snowfall is expected to stay south of D.C. On Thursday, the region may see some accumulating snow, with a trace to an inch possible in D.C. and higher amounts south and east.



The Washington, D.C. region could see some snow on Wednesday amid bitter cold temperatures that will likely stay below freezing.

Highs around 30 degrees, with on-and-off snow showers expected

The majority of the snow showers are expected to stay to the south, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. "There’s still the chance we will get some snow showers here across D.C. for today. Nothing that's going to hinder any kind of travel though," she says. "It's not that far away, so a very close call with the storm system. But most of it is going to fall south of D.C. for today."

High temperatures will remain around 30 degrees on Wednesday. Throughout the morning, there is at least a chance for some on-and-off snow showers. Most of the steady snowfall will stay to the south. By this evening, the storm system is expected to shift south and east and eventually move off the shoreline.

School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Wednesday, February 19

Some accumulating snow possible on Thursday across the D.C. region

On Thursday, the D.C. region will still have the chance for some accumulating snow showers. "Maybe a trace to an inch across D.C., one to three towards Charlottesville, three to six towards Richmond and over towards the extreme lower Eastern Shore," Grenda says.

"A little better chance tomorrow as we get the upper-level low coming through. So even here in Washington, in the immediate Washington area, in and around the Beltway, I think we'll have some light snow tomorrow morning as the second piece of energy comes through," said FOX 5's Tucker Barnes.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect Wednesday for parts of Maryland and Virginia to the south of the Washington D.C. area. Portions of north central North Carolina and central and south central Virginia are under a Winter Storm Warning on Wednesday.

