School bus, tractor-trailer crash delays traffic on I-95 in Virginia

A crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer is causing delays on northbound I-95 just before Interstate 495 near Springfield.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. and involves several other vehicles. Traffic is currently limited to the left lane, with backups stretching to VA-286, the Fairfax County Parkway.

Crews are working to clear the scene. There is no immediate word on injuries. It is unclear if the bus was occupied at the time of the crash.

Drivers should expect congestion and consider alternate routes.