School bonds on the ballot for Virginia voters on Election Day

Virginia voters will head to the polls on Tuesday. On the ballot are governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and all seats in the House of Delegates. Voters will also decide on school bonds.



The countdown to Election Day is on across the Commonwealth and there’s more to the ballot beyond the race for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Virginia voters will also decide on school bonds.

Big picture view:

In Fairfax County, a $460 million bond referendum will be on the ballot.

In Fairfax County, the $460 million bond referendum would reportedly go toward school improvements, building, expanding and renovating properties and new sites.

And there’s more: Fairfax County’s school bond referendum is on the left. It goes on to say the money would go toward furnishings and equipment.

Loudoun County’s school bond for more than $75 million would finance "design, construction, equipping and other costs for school buildings as requested by the school board."

All of this is funded by taxpayer dollars — if voters vote in favor of these school bonds on the ballot.

Local perspective:

Political signs on both sides of the school bond issue outside the Fairfax County Government Center, where FOX 5 spoke with a voter who urged residents to do their research.

"People have to think because especially in schools, because money can be easily spent and it’s hard to earn," voter Josh Allen said.

For Loudoun County schools, the bulk of the cost will go toward facility renewals and alterations. They were unavailable to discuss more details on camera.

FOX 5 looked at the documents from the school board meeting — $11 million could go toward renovations and $5 million toward expansion.