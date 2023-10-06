Savannah Bananas coming to DC's Nationals Park! Here's how to get tickets

Baseball's most outrageous team, the Savannah Bananas, are coming to Nationals Park!

The Harlem Globetrotters-style team, adorned in bright yellow uniforms, plays a wacky version of the national pastime known as "Banana Ball."

"Banana Ball" rules include a 2-hour time limit, no restrictions to on-field celebrations, and offbeat rules such as no walks, no bunting and outs being tallied when a fan catches a ball in the stands.

There's also a real-life baseball game amid all the shenanigans! The team was founded in 2016 as a member of Coastal Plains League, a summer circuit for college players, playing their home games in Savannah's historic Grayson Stadium.

The Savannah Bananas perform a dance routine during their game against the Staten Island Ferryhawks at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 11, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate Expand

Soon after, owner Jesse Cole launched the professional barnstorming team that now also plays in MLB and amateur stadiums across the country.

The Bananas will play at the home of the Washington Nationals on July 13, 2024.

Fans can enter an online ticket lottery for a chance to purchase tickets. You have until December 1, 2023, to register.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.