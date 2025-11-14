The Brief The Salvation Army launches its annual Red Kettle Campaign to kick off the holiday season. Donations fund food, rent, utilities, youth programs and holiday aid for local families in need. Volunteers can sign up as bell ringers at RegisterToRing.com.



The Salvation Army is launching its annual Red Kettle Campaign to mark the start of the holiday season.

What we know:

The campaign is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, helping provide food, utility assistance, rent support, youth programs and holiday aid to local families in need.

Donations collected in the kettles make those services possible.

Volunteers can sign up to be bell ringers this season at RegisterToRing.com.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes visited with members of the Salvation Army in Alexandria, Virginia to help ring in the Christmas season.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign rings in holiday season across DC region