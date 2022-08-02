Salute To Service: Honoring Army Veteran David Kim

FOX5 is committed to honoring heroes in our community in our weekly segment, Salute to Service. This week’s nominee is the founder of a DC nonprofit and is being recognized for his service to military families suffering from tragedy.

Army veteran David Kim founded Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation in 2002 – in honor of a fellow artillery officer who was killed overseas, leaving behind a young daughter.

Since then, the organization has provided full-ride scholarships to more than 24-hundred students across the country who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

That’s accumulated to more than 55 million dollars in support of gold star children.

"There’s a very big need out there, there are 25 thousand students or kids roughly who have lost a parent over the last 30 years and so that’s one of our mission, to find all of them," said Kim.

"That’s our objective, turn this big negative of losing a parent into a positive by helping them achieve the dreams their parents would have wanted for them."

Recently, Kim was named the Military Times 2022 Veteran of the Year.

We thank him for his service not only to our country, but also to the families of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

