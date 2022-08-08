Salute to Service: Honoring Army Col. Michael Greenly

FOX 5 is honoring heroes in our community in our weekly Salute to Service segment. This week’s nominee is Colonel Michael Greenly of Clifton, Virginia.

He served in the Army as a nurse for 37 years. Sadly, he passed away in March of 2021 while in the line of duty.

During his time in the service, he was instrumental while serving in Iraq and now has an exhibit in the U.S. Army Medical Museum at Fort Sam in Houston, Texas, displaying his contribution to the Army medical field.

His daughter Vanessa nominated him and says her dad was courageous, caring, kind and funny. She says he always knew how to fill the room with laughter and smiles.

She says it’s been a rough couple of years without him as she is still in high school, her sister is in college and her older brother who has special needs requires 24/7 care.

She says his passing has taken a toll on their family but it has allowed them to see how strong they truly are.

We are honored to feature the late Colonel Greenly as this week’s Salute to Service nominee and thank him and his family for their service to our country.

