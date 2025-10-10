Safety improvements planned for 'Ghost Highway' in Prince George’s County

The Brief Route 210, known as "Ghost Highway," is one of Maryland’s deadliest roads, with numerous fatal crashes over the past decade — many involving pedestrians. State transportation officials are seeking community input on a multi-phase project aimed at improving pedestrian and cyclist safety. Construction could begin in 2029, with all four phases expected to be completed by 2033 or 2034.



Safety Overhaul:

Soon it will be safer to walk and bike along Indian Head Highway (Route 210) in Prince George’s County. A 2022 study found a critical need for safety improvements on the busy corridor.

Maryland Route 210 is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the state. Locals even call it "Ghost Highway" or the "Highway of Death", names that reflect the many fatal crashes here over the last decade, some involving pedestrians.

Transportation officials are now revealing plans to make the road safer and they’re asking for public feedback before the final designs are locked in.

"We’re asking the community to take a look at what we’ve come up with and give us some feedback so we can refine those plans. We’re working to try to make this area as safe as it can be and as accessible as it can be for all users," said Jim Joyner, deputy director of the Office of Communications with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

The improvement project will be completed in four phases. Phase One, which is currently in the planning stage, focuses on a 2.5-mile stretch of Route 210 between the Capital Beltway and Henson Creek Trail.

An open house held at Oxon Hill High School showcased maps and renderings of what’s to come. Planned upgrades include:

A new shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists

Additional signage warning drivers to watch for people on foot or bike

Restriping to add designated bike lanes

Protective barriers to separate vehicles from cyclists

Upgraded sidewalks at key intersections

What they're saying:

Residents say the changes are long overdue.

"It’s a dangerous road. They need better crosswalks, because even riding now on our bikes the crosswalks are not good for pedestrians or cyclists," local cyclist Kimberly Cook.

"I think the speed of cars. It’s not pleasant to bike when cars are passing you at 60 or more miles per hour," resident Jane Hudnall said.

"210 is a road we’d like to ride on, but it’s not safe right now, so I’m hoping the safety measures will allow us the opportunity to use this road safely," local cyclist Carrington Carter said.

The project is still in the early stages. Final designs are expected by summer 2029, with construction set to begin shortly after. All four phases are projected to be completed by 2033 or 2034.

Residents can review the plans and submit their feedback on the project through the Maryland Department of Transportation website under the Project Portal section.