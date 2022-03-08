Runaway truck tire smashes into vehicle on I-495

A runaway tire from a truck smashed into a vehicle on the Capital Beltway Tuesday leaving two people injured.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

The crash happened along the inner-loop of I-495 near River Road in the Cabin John area.

The truck tire hit the vehicle that was driving in the opposite direction. Authorities say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.