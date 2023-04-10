Expand / Collapse search

Route 4 closed after 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash: police

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 DC

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving trucks and van in Upper Marlboro

Route Four is closed after at least two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at Ritchie Marlboro Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Maryland State Police.

BETHESDA - Route Four is closed after at least two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at Ritchie Marlboro Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Maryland State Police. 

Police say one person was flown to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, and a second person was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. 

There are no reported fatalities, according to police. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. 