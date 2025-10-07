Rolling Ray cause of death revealed

The Brief Rolling Ray died of natural causes. He passed away two days before turning 29. He rose to fame after going viral on Divorce Court .



Raymond Harper, widely known as Rolling Ray, died of natural causes, according to the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cause of death confirmed

The DMV native passed away last month, just two days shy of his 29th birthday.

He had been in a wheelchair for most of his life due to paralysis and faced other health challenges.

Rolling Ray rose to internet fame after a viral appearance on the TV show Divorce Court, building a following across social media.

