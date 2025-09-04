'Rolling Ray,' DC influencer Raymond Harper, dead at 28: report
WASHINGTON - D.C. social media influencer Raymond Harper, known as ‘Rolling Ray,’ has died at age 28, reports say.
‘Rolling Ray’ death
What we know:
The Zeus Network, where Harper appeared in multiple shows, confirmed the news early Thursday with a tribute on Instagram. "Gone way too soon," the network posted to their page. "Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER!"
'Rolling Ray,' DC influencer Raymond Harper, dead at 28 (Zeus Network)
What they're saying:
The network also shared a screenshot of an emotional Facebook post from Harper’s mother, Sazola Nay, who confirmed the news. "It is with a heavy heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord…I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road," her post read.
Harper rose to fame through viral moments and appearances on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls, Divorce Court, and the LGBTQ+ dating series Bobby I Love You, Purrr.
It is unclear how Harper died.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Zeus Network.