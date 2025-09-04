Expand / Collapse search

'Rolling Ray,' DC influencer Raymond Harper, dead at 28: report

By
Updated  September 4, 2025 8:03am EDT
D.C. influencer Raymond Harper, known as ‘Rolling Ray,’ has died at 28.

D.C. social media figure Raymond Harper, known as ‘Rolling Ray,’ has died at age 28.

The Brief

    • D.C. influencer Raymond Harper, known as ‘Rolling Ray,’ has died at 28.
    • The Zeus Network confirmed his death and shared a tribute on Instagram.
    • His mother’s emotional post was shared by the network; cause of death is unknown.

WASHINGTON - D.C. social media influencer Raymond Harper, known as ‘Rolling Ray,’ has died at age 28, reports say.

‘Rolling Ray’ death

What we know:

The Zeus Network, where Harper appeared in multiple shows, confirmed the news early Thursday with a tribute on Instagram. "Gone way too soon," the network posted to their page. "Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER!"

'Rolling Ray,' DC influencer Raymond Harper, dead at 28 (Zeus Network)

What they're saying:

The network also shared a screenshot of an emotional Facebook post from Harper’s mother, Sazola Nay, who confirmed the news. "It is with a heavy heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord…I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road," her post read.

Harper rose to fame through viral moments and appearances on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls, Divorce Court, and the LGBTQ+ dating series Bobby I Love You, Purrr.

It is unclear how Harper died.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Zeus Network.

