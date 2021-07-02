Rockville, Shady Grove Metro stations shutting down in the fall

article

As more and more people start using the Metro to get back to offices reopening the D.C. metropolitan area, at least two heavily used stations in Maryland's suburbs will unavailable this fall.

READ MORE: Metro approves more service, lower fares as DMV continues to reopen

The Rockville and Shady Grove stations will be closed from Sept. 11 through Dec. 4 for construction, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials.

The stations see significant use from suburban communities in Montgomery County - including Rockville, Gaithersburg and Germantown.

READ MORE: Former WMATA employee indicted for allegedly stealing more than $100k worth of bus parts

Free shuttle bus services will be available to and from the stations, however.

According to WMATA, once completed, the facilities will feature surveillance cameras for improved security, LED skylights and an upgraded speaker system.

WMATA officials say the canopy project will take three months to complete, and it will consist of demolition and reconstruction of the platform canopy at Rockville.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Following demolition, the new structure will have to be constructed piece by piece.

In addition, repairs to the aging canopy roof at the Shady Grove station will be made.

As well as updated safety and reliability work to enhance customer experience.

Review changes coming to the Rockville and Shady Grove stations - and others - on WMATA's website.