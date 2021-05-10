Rockville police looking for raccoon after child, dog were bitten Monday morning

Rockville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a raccoon after a child and a dog were reportedly bitten Monday morning.

According to police, a raccoon attacked a dog near College Gardens Park, 615 College Parkway.

Later – around 11 a.m. – a raccoon bit a child in Kinship Park at 254 North Washington Street.

Police are still looking for the raccoon.

If you see a raccoon acting aggressively, police say you should call 911.