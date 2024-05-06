Maryland man accused of murdering mom he lived with

A Maryland man is accused of murdering his mother and leaving her dead body in a bathroom.

On Monday, officers from the Maryland State Police Department arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Gentry and charged him with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, in addition to first and second-degree murder.

Jeremy Gentry, 48, of Fruitland, Maryland. Photo via Maryland State Police

After receiving a report of an unconscious woman, the Fruitland Police Department and emergency medical service personnel were sent to the Wicomico County home Jeremy shared with his mom, Beatrice Gentry, Sunday night.

Inside the house on Sand Castle Boulevard in Fruitland, first responders found Beatrice's lifeless body in the bathtub. Officials pronounced her dead on the spot.

Maryland State Police's Homicide Unit took over the case and combed the house for evidence. Jeremy was identified as the suspect, and police were granted warrants to make the arrest.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of Beatrice's death. So far, investigators have not revealed a motive, and it remains unclear why she was killed.