Grandmother of 3-year-old killed in Southeast urges shooters to turn themselves in

A 3-year-old girl got caught in the crossfire Friday night in Southeast D.C. and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Ty’ah Settles is now one of the city’s youngest homicide victims in 2024.

Ty’ah’s grandmother, Jamille Crowell, hopped on a plane and flew more than 700 miles from Alabama after receiving the devastating news.

She is heartbroken, upset, and doesn’t think enough is being done to put an end to the gun violence in this city.

Photo via family of Ty’ah Settles

Ty’ah just celebrated her 3rd birthday party on Saturday, March 9th, but everything changed when the beautiful young girl’s life was tragically taken too soon.

"She won’t have a chance to go to kindergarten. She won’t have a chance to go to the prom, to get a driver’s license, to go to college, to get married, they robbed me of everything," said Crowell, who did not want to show her face on camera due to privacy concerns during this difficult time.

Related article

D.C. Police say on Friday, May 3, gunfire erupted around 9 at night on Hartford Street in Southeast. That is when Ty’ah was shot and killed.

She had just got in the back seat of a car to go to dinner with her parents and 8-year-old brother. Ty’ah was then rushed to a nearby fire station after being struck by a bullet.

First responders rendered aid before she was airlifted by U.S. Park Police to a local hospital where Ty’ah was pronounced dead.

"I wouldn’t wish this on no family, no family," said Crowell.

Related article

Ty’ah’s memorial is growing with balloons, flowers, as well as dolls and stuffed animals. Her loved ones say they are gathering there daily to pay their respects and remember the sweet child.

"She was the most amazing little girl ever. She was so serious, but then she was playful. She loves Minnie Mouse. She was just an angel. She understood and loved dancing. She was the most amazing little baby ever," Crowell said.

The killer or killers responsible for this deadly shooting are still on the run. Ty’ah’s grandmother hopes they have a change of heart and turn themselves in.

"I just want you to know that your soul is in question," Crowell said.

Authorities have increased the reward to $50,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.