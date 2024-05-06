1 dead, 2 wounded in overnight shootings in DC

D.C. police say one person is dead, and two others remain hospitalized, after overnight shootings in the District.

The violence began in southwest Washington just after 12:40 a.m. Monday when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street. He was taken to the hospital. No suspects have been identified.

Just after 1:05 a.m., a man suffering from gunshot wounds was found unconscious and not breathing in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace in the southeast. The man died at the scene. Police say the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system detected the sound of at least four gunshots. No suspects have been identified. The name of the victim has not been released.

Detectives were investigating a shooting at 8th and V Street in the northwest around 2:24 a.m. when a man with gunshot wounds walked into a nearby hospital seeking treatment. No suspects have been identified in connection with this shooting.

