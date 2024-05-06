Man mistakenly released from jail in Prince George's County

A man arrested on theft and burglary charges was mistakenly released from the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. Three days later, officials are still working to locate him.

Saul Perez-Medrano was transported to PGDOC on the evening of May 3. He arrived at the jail around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

By 9:46 p.m., Perez-Medrano was mistakenly released. Prince George's County Police are working to locate Perez-Medrano.

An investigation from the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Responsibility and Legal Affairs into the incident is ongoing.