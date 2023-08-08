Rock Creek Parkway closed due to high standing water
WASHINGTON - Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway in D.C. is closed to traffic Tuesday morning due to high standing water, according to U.S. Park Police.
The area between Parkway Drive and Virginia Avenue, close to the Kennedy Center, is closed in both directions. Officials say to use alternate routes and expect delays Tuesday morning.
The high standing water follows an evening of severe weather throughout the District and surrounding areas on Monday.