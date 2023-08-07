DMV faces severe weather risk Monday

Severe weather is taking aim at the DMV Monday evening.

Widespread severe storms containing destructive wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are all expected. The timing of the worst weather is between 1-4 p.m. for our western zones, then 4-8 p.m. closer to metro D.C.

The entire area is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. and there is a moderate risk for severe storms. It’s the first "red zone" risk of severe weather since April 19, 2019.

Two different storm structures are expected throughout the day. The initial storms could be rotating supercells, impacting the I-81/I-270/I-68 areas through mid afternoon.

The hail, wind and tornado risk will grow later in the day, with widespread strong to damaging winds of 55-65 mph. There could also be some isolated 75+ mph microbursts.

There is a medium risk of tornadoes – with two zones of increased tornado potential

Between 3-6 p.m. areas to the north and west of D.C. could see some supercells. Between 6-9 p.m. the risk will move east, creeping closer to metro D.C. with squall line. These storms could be quick-forming, weak, erratic.

Quarter-sized hail is possible with some of the storms and flooding could be a danger for some areas.

The storms are expected to clear out during the overnight hours and lows will reach the 60s and 70s, giving way to a more comfortable and pleasant Tuesday.

The next possible round of severe weather could come over the weekend with scattered storms through Saturday and Sunday.