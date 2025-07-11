Rock assault injures woman running on Leesburg trail: police

The Brief A woman was struck in the head by a rock on a Virginia trail, police say. The suspect fled and remains at large. Authorities urge tips and offer anonymous reporting options.



Authorities are searching for a man accused of throwing a rock that struck a woman in the head on a Virginia trail Thursday afternoon.

Rock attack

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail near Rhonda Place SE in Leesburg.

Police say the woman was running when she passed a man. On her return, he allegedly threw a rock that hit her in the back of the head.

Victim hospitalized

The suspect fled the area. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the man as between 5-feet-5-inches and 6-feet tall, roughly 25 to 30 years old, wearing a gray short-sleeve hooded sweatshirt, shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or email policeinvestigations@leesburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 703-443-TIPS (8477).