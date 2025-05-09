Robert Prevost celebrated by DC Catholics after historic election as first American pope

Catholics across the United States are celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV, Chicago-born Augustinian missionary Robert Prevost, as the first American pontiff in history. The excitement is especially strong at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

Catholics nationwide celebrate Robert Prevost's historic election as Pope Leo XIV. Basilica honors the new pope with papal yellow and an American flag. Leo XIV delivers a message of unity, peace, and connection.



Nationwide celebration of new pope

What we know:

Monsignor Walter Rossi, Rector of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, described Leo XIV as American by birth but international by life, as students rushed out of their dorms and gathered on the steps of the Basilica to cheer the historic moment.

The Basilica shrine, which had displayed a black shroud of mourning for Pope Francis, was adorned with papal yellow and an American flag following Leo’s election. Many Catholics were surprised by the conclave’s swift decision and never expected an American cardinal would be chosen.

Leo XIV emphasizes unity, peace

From Washington to Vatican City, people around the world are celebrating the election of Cardinal Prevost as Pope Leo XIV. Addressing the crowd in St. Peter’s Square, Leo spoke in Italian and Spanish, emphasizing unity and connection across Catholic cultures. His first message focused on bringing peace and strengthening relationships worldwide. On Friday, he celebrated his first Mass in the Sistine Chapel.

President Donald Trump expressed his surprise at Leo’s election but called it a great honor for the United States.

