Road to Recovery: City of Fairfax

By
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - As the D.C. region recovers from the various coronavirus closures, FOX 5 is visiting communities in Maryland and Virginia to see how they're handling the recovery so far.

Road to Recovery: City of Fairfax | Staying Safe!

Spokesman Matthew Kaiser discusses Fairfax reopening plans and ways the city is working to help keep residents and visitors safe.

Tuesday's Road to Recovery took us to Fairfax where FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with city and business leaders to discuss reopening plans and safety measures that are being put into place. Plus, we take a look at some fun ways to enjoy yourself in Fairfax while keeping safe.

Road to Recovery: City of Fairfax | Moving Forward

Checking in with Ace Hardware in Fairfax about their store safety plans moving forward.

