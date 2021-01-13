Road closures, parking restrictions announced for DC ahead of Inauguration Day

Metropolitan Police have announced multiple road closures in the District so far, and more are expected as Inauguration Day approaches.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

- Independence Ave. between Washington Ave. and Second St. SE

- Constitution Ave. between First St. NW and Second St. NE

- East Capitol St. between First and Second Streets

- 18th St. at Constitution Ave. NW

- 17th St. at Independence Ave. SW

- 11th St. at Independence Ave. SW

- 12th St. at Independence Ave. SW

- 7th St. at Madison Dr. NW

- 7th St. at Jefferson Dr. SW

MPD says road closures on the surrounding streets around the White House, the National Mall and the U.S. Capitol are subject to change and could include parts of Downtown DC.

