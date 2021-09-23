Rising COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County among 19-year-olds and younger

Nearly 30 percent of the new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County are being seen in people 19-years-old and younger, according to FOX 5's Bob Barnard.

Barnard says from mid-August to mid-September Montgomery County has seen 1000 new cases in the people in that age range.

Since the pandemic began, more than 78,000 COVID-19 cases and over 1,600 deaths have been reported in Montgomery County.

Weekly infection rates among U.S. children earlier this month topped 250,000, surpassing the wintertime peak, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association.

Since the pandemic began, more than 5 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19.

