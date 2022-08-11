Rideshare driver killed while on duty in Prince George's County: police

article

A Montgomery County man was shot and killed in Prince George's County while working as a rideshare driver, police say.

According to Prince George's County Police, the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in Temple Hills.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot inside a car. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified the victim as Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring.

According to police, Esleiman was operating as a rideshare driver at the time of the shooting.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.