Gas station employee killed during stabbing in Prince George’s Co. identified; $25K reward offered

Authorities have identified a gas station employee who was killed during a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.

Officers were called to a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton around 4:40 a.m. for the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier suffering from multiple stab wounds. Akingbesote was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Akingbesote was employee of the gas station. Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time

A $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512.