Rideshare driver in stable condition after shooting in Hyattsville

A rideshare driver was seriously injured after a shooting in Prince George's County.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, Prince George's County police are now saying the woman was not the intended target of the shooting.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in Hyattsville.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said she is now in stable condition and her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app. A cash reward is available.